Zanu PF youth leader under fire

by Shelton Muchena

Mashonaland Central youth leader Esrom Nhete is under fire from youths in mashonaland Central's eight districts who are demanding for the 800 goats which were allegedly donated to the youths by Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Kennedy Musanhi.

The youths expressed their disgust in a ZANUPF provincial WhatsApp group.Some of the messages seen by this publication shows that Nhete is becoming unpopular to the youths in this province for his selfishness and corruption he has been doing ever since he was elected to be the youth provincial chairman.Nhete once made headlines when he said ZANU-PF was broke and has no money to give youths to do their projects.In a related case in Guruve Musanhi donated the goats to women's league and Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro who had previously swindled the money for the goats finally bought the goats and called the provincial leadership including Musanhi to hand over the goats to the women's league.However, there is chaos in Guruve after the leadership in the district shared the goats among themselves.Musanhi who is the current senior member is on the drive to campaign for president Emmerson Mnangagwa 2023 presidential elections.