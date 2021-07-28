War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A fresh war has erupted in Mashonaland Central province after the Zanu PF embattled chairman Kazembe Kazembe allegedly made co-options into the provincial executive structure in a bid to realign his allies.Kazembe's position is dangling by a thread after losing taste and favour from the high and low ranks in the party.The recent co-options have renewed a longstanding war between him and the war veterans who are irked by Kazembe's failure to unite the party as well as mobilise support for the party.In a leaked chat that has been gleaned by this publication, outspoken war veteran leader Cde Samuel Parirenyatwa expressed anger over Kazembe hijacking of the cooption process on weekend saying it is reminiscent of the G40 era and against the grain and spirit of the ED regime.Below is Parirenyatwa leaked comment against the weekend co-options."Morning Cdes. The issue about co-options at the Sunday PEC is not about who brought this to this and other platforms. It is more about the contents of this article and the intention of those involved. What need to answered and clarified is whether what is said is true or not. Chairman accepts that people were co-opted at the just ended PEC. If that is true, then the province is defying a party position that since the party is currently restructuring, co-options should stop. In any event, what's the essence of co-opting when the party has undertaken restructuring exercise. It is clear from the manner in which these co-options were done that "pane vanhu varikuronga chinhu chavo" against the will of the people and party. Our memory brings us back to the time of the G40 machinations. We now have the G40 modus operandi. Let's remind ourselves about what the President and first Secretary of our party said, in the interest of unity and forging ahead as a party and as a nation, "let bye-gones be bye-gones, forgive but don't forget". We forgave the G40s but we haven't forgotten. Sisonge!!.Kazembe refuited the claims that he coopted the alleged members saying it was coopted by PEC."Good morning. I don't normally comment on social media but the abuse of my name is getting out of hand . There is one or two people who always choose to mislead people and abuse my name. We had PEC yesterday which was constituted properly and in accordance with the party constitution . The suggestion to fill in gaps in the organ came from PEC members and was unanimously agreed to. The suggestion did not come from the chairman . All the cooptions were done by PEC and not the chairman . And this is constitutional. The chairman simply chaired the meeting and the committee made all the decisions according to its constitutional mandate . This was done simply to make sure that basa remusangano rienderere mberi in view of the upcoming conference and ongoing restructuring exercise. It was also acknowledged that elections in all organs are coming very soon but meanwhile basa rinofanira kuitwa. People who were in the meeting can confirm this that all decisions were debated and agreed upon by the meeting," reads Kazembe's response.