Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Time Zimbabwe sets educational qualifications for MPs'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Nkayi South MP Abednico Bhebhe (MDC) says Zimbabwe must draft a law which stipulates minimum qualifications for legislators so that they understand and effectively contribute to policymaking processes in Parliament.

Bhebhe said this on Sunday during a debate organised by the Nkayi Community Parliament group to discuss developmental issues in the district.

The debate was hosted by Slibele Mpofu, an educationist and development advocate. The aim of the debate was to discuss the duties of MPs and their roles in development issues in their constituencies.

Bhebhe became an MP for Nkayi in 2000 and served for two terms.

He said the qualifications of MPs are currently prescribed under section 125 of the Constitution, adding that there was need to also add requirements for educational qualifications.

"There are basically five requirements that are prescribed in that clause. The first one being that you must be a registered voter in the constituency you want to represent. The second requirement is you have to be at least 21 years of age if you aspire to be a Member of Parliament (MP) and be at least 40 years old to represent people in Senate. The third one is that there is no academic qualifications or skills for one to be an MP; the fourth one is that you must not have a criminal record and the fifth one is you have to be a Zimbabwean citizen," Bhebhe said.

"I feel it is prudent that minimum qualifications have to be prescribed because of the complexity of debates that take place in Parliament, and we have got to deal with the issue of basic understanding of the law. It makes no sense for a semi-literate person to be debating and passing laws for the entire country. It is actually retrogressive yet it is the present reality in Zimbabwe. An MP should be a person who is able to read and write and have the basic understanding of the law," he said.

Bhebhe said because Zanu-PF had since the 1980s used food aid as a political weapon, there had been misconceptions that the role of MPs is to distribute food and attend funerals for constituents.

"So many things have been done by people who try to entice the electorate to vote for them. But legally, there is no basis or legal framework that supports distribution of food by an MP. Food distribution, attending funerals or paying fees are not legal roles of MPs," he said.

Bhebhe claimed that MPs who use food to entice the electorate will be covering up for their inefficiency in their legislative, representative and oversight roles.

"So they cover up by attending funerals, buying coffins, and distributing food, which is not the role of an MP. It is just a political role by an MP who wants to be reelected," he said.

One of the participants, Arthur Moyo said MPs should be able to articulate different issues, thus the need for them to possess basic education.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

3 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Harare faces grave diggers, nurses crisis

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Schools up reopening preps

3 hrs ago | 884 Views

'COVID-19 compromised nutrition levels'

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Marange villagers, ZCDC bury the hatchet

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Soldier killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Pressure group takes ministry to ZMC

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

BCC workers demand bribe to fix burst sewer pipe

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

'Vaccines safe for HIV+ people'

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Teachers pen O-Level IsiNdebele textbooks

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zupco pledges to pay operators

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

$500,000 sexual harassment suit hits snag

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Schools remain closed despite Mnangagwa's order

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chiwenga mourns Zimbabwe's ex-First Lady

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cassava rebrands to EcoCash Holdings

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube sells Zimbabwe's gold refinery for only US$49m

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chinese steel plant roars to life in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Of the Madhuku strategy

13 hrs ago | 1361 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

14 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

14 hrs ago | 2232 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu PF youth leader under fire

15 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

15 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Municipal police vehicle runs over vendor

23 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Harry Kane bunks Spurs' pre-season training amid Man City transfer interest

23 hrs ago | 695 Views

Army to embark on mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents

23 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Single dose Covid-19 vaccine for Zimbabwe on the cards

23 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Man ducks two bullets in fight over land

23 hrs ago | 2082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days