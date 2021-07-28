Soldier killed in love triangle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SOLDIER, Clemence Moyo was on July 25 allegedly stabbed to death by two Kadoma men during a fight over a bar lady.The issue came out yesterday when the accused, Silas Siyamusimbe and Johanese Twalidi appeared before Bindura magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who did not ask them to plead to the murder charge. He remanded them in custody to today.Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore alleged that on July 25, Moyo went to a bar in Kadoma around 7pm where he proposed love to Lydia Zhou, a bar lady.Zhou turned down Moyo's proposal.Later, the two suspects arrived, and pushed Moyo away.This resulted in a scuffle, leading to Siyamusimbe stabbing Moyo with a broken beer bottle on the neck, killing him on the spot.