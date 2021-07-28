Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier killed in love triangle

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A SOLDIER, Clemence Moyo was on July 25 allegedly stabbed to death by two Kadoma men during a fight over a bar lady.

The issue came out yesterday when the accused, Silas Siyamusimbe and Johanese Twalidi appeared before Bindura magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who did not ask them to plead to the murder charge. He remanded them in custody to today.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore alleged that on July 25, Moyo went to a bar in Kadoma around 7pm where he proposed love to Lydia Zhou, a bar lady.

Zhou turned down Moyo's proposal.

Later, the two suspects arrived, and pushed Moyo away.

This resulted in a scuffle, leading to Siyamusimbe stabbing Moyo with a broken beer bottle on the neck, killing him on the spot.


Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

3 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Harare faces grave diggers, nurses crisis

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Schools up reopening preps

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

'COVID-19 compromised nutrition levels'

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Marange villagers, ZCDC bury the hatchet

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Pressure group takes ministry to ZMC

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Time Zimbabwe sets educational qualifications for MPs'

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

BCC workers demand bribe to fix burst sewer pipe

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

'Vaccines safe for HIV+ people'

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Teachers pen O-Level IsiNdebele textbooks

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zupco pledges to pay operators

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

$500,000 sexual harassment suit hits snag

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Schools remain closed despite Mnangagwa's order

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chiwenga mourns Zimbabwe's ex-First Lady

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cassava rebrands to EcoCash Holdings

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mthuli Ncube sells Zimbabwe's gold refinery for only US$49m

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chinese steel plant roars to life in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Of the Madhuku strategy

13 hrs ago | 1361 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

14 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

14 hrs ago | 2233 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu PF youth leader under fire

15 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

15 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Municipal police vehicle runs over vendor

23 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Harry Kane bunks Spurs' pre-season training amid Man City transfer interest

23 hrs ago | 695 Views

Army to embark on mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents

23 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Single dose Covid-19 vaccine for Zimbabwe on the cards

23 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Man ducks two bullets in fight over land

23 hrs ago | 2082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days