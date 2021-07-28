Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthwakazi party re-brands

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has embarked on a re-branding exercise, which will see the opposition changing its flag and party regalia.

The party's spokesperson, Velile Moyo confirmed the development and said the new party's paraphernalia will be unveiled during the party's first virtual political rally set to be held on August 15.

"MRP's information department will be introducing the re-branding process which the party is currently working on. This will include unveiling MRP's new flag, paraphernalia, banners, and how the party would look across all provinces of Mthwakazi," said Moyo.

The spokesperson said the party will also launch its 2023 election campaign during the e-rally.

"Our president Mqondisi Moyo will also speak on the state of the party, ongoing programmes of structure building, and mobilisation. People will also see the new leadership particularly the national chairperson, secretary-general, the organising secretary, and information secretary."

He said the e-rally will run for two hours on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Moyo said due to the high cost of data, the party was encouraging its members to gather in small groups so as to cut costs.

"We encourage those who can gather in their small numbers across the globe to do so. Based on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, continued lockdown and of course, the government taking advantage of this, to close down on political parties holding gatherings, the MRP has resorted to go virtual. We want to reach out to the people across the country and the international community," added Moyo.

The MRP was informed in 2013 in a bid to create a sovereign country for Matabeleland and Midlands regions.

Source - newzimbabwe

