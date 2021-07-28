Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's Women's League national political commissar, Maybe Mbowa says senior female politicians in the ruling party are not interested in being appointed to the powerful post of the country's vice president despite reports there is serious wrangling in the governing party for the top government position.

The VP's post became vacant following the unceremonious resignation of Kembo Mohadi after an expose of a string of disgraceful sexual scandals with various female junior employees in his office.

Mohadi, who resigned last March, is now working full-time at the Zanu-PF headquarters although he still enjoys the highly lucrative perks he received as the country's vice president.

In Zanu-PF, he remains the party's co-vice president with Constantino Chiwenga, who also doubles up as the country's VP and Health Minister.

However, Mbowa said senior female politicians in Zanu-PF were content with their current positions and were not eyeing for the vacant VP's position.

Names of several high-profile individuals in Zanu-PF, the military, and the government have been mentioned as possible replacements for Mohadi.

They include; Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri and Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

In the Zanu-PF Politburo, Muchinguri holds the powerful position of chairperson and sits in the presidium.

"We (Women's League) have a powerful post, the Defence Ministry, which was given to one of our own Cde Muchinguri. It's a very brave and powerful post and we can't be seen saying we want to be in the presidium," Mbowa said.

"Definitely, we are content with what we have. So far so good. We have nothing that we are envying to get from the government. We are happy as women looking at our party and talking about the presidium of our party.

"We are talking about the presidency, the vice presidency and the chairperson of the party is in the party presidium. She is a woman. So we are in the presidium. We cannot talk of something which we are already in. We are already in the presidium," she said.

Mbowa, who is a Gokwe Senator added: "So there is nothing to cry for, and we have never talked about the issue, and we don't even intend to talk about it because we are already part of the presidium. What else can we cry for when we are already in the presidium?

"As women, we are happy that we have a powerful post. For now, we are content. Maybe in the future, we will see what will come but for now, we are content as women."

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mthwakazi party re-brands

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

3 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Harare faces grave diggers, nurses crisis

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

Schools up reopening preps

3 hrs ago | 882 Views

'COVID-19 compromised nutrition levels'

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Marange villagers, ZCDC bury the hatchet

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Soldier killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 779 Views

Pressure group takes ministry to ZMC

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Time Zimbabwe sets educational qualifications for MPs'

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

BCC workers demand bribe to fix burst sewer pipe

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Vaccines safe for HIV+ people'

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Teachers pen O-Level IsiNdebele textbooks

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zupco pledges to pay operators

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

$500,000 sexual harassment suit hits snag

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Schools remain closed despite Mnangagwa's order

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chiwenga mourns Zimbabwe's ex-First Lady

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Cassava rebrands to EcoCash Holdings

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube sells Zimbabwe's gold refinery for only US$49m

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chinese steel plant roars to life in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Of the Madhuku strategy

13 hrs ago | 1360 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

14 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

14 hrs ago | 2230 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu PF youth leader under fire

15 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

15 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Municipal police vehicle runs over vendor

23 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Harry Kane bunks Spurs' pre-season training amid Man City transfer interest

23 hrs ago | 695 Views

Army to embark on mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents

23 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Single dose Covid-19 vaccine for Zimbabwe on the cards

23 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Man ducks two bullets in fight over land

23 hrs ago | 2082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days