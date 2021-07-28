Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
MATABELELAND South Provincial Medical Director Rudo Chikodzore has said Covid 19 institutions have inadequate space to accommodate all the cases and they are full.

Chikodzore said they haven't been taking in all patients as there is insufficient room to admit all the cases.

"The isolation space in our institutions is limited and can not admit every COVID 19 positive patients," she  said.

She said they still maintain the rule that if the situation is not that severe they ask patients to self isolate at their homes.

"Covid positive patients that have no symptoms or are mildly affected can isolate at home and be monitored from home by health workers," Chikodzore said.

"The patients have a responsibility  to adhere to infection prevention and control practices at home to minimise the risk of infecting others at home."

She said patients who need admission are admitted into the isolation facilities after assessments by the medical staff and those that need intensive care are referred to Central hospitals.

According to research, last month Zimbabwe's main referral health centre, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, ordered doctors to reduce normal admissions and discharge patients deemed as stable to create space for COVID-19 patients, following a surge in infections.

Recently the government expressed concern over an increase in the number of patients at COVID-19 facilities in Bulawayo, which resulted in shortages of beds and oxygen at most city health centres.


Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

9 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

9 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

9 hrs ago | 809 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

9 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

9 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

9 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Harare faces grave diggers, nurses crisis

9 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Schools up reopening preps

9 hrs ago | 1628 Views

'COVID-19 compromised nutrition levels'

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Marange villagers, ZCDC bury the hatchet

10 hrs ago | 429 Views

Soldier killed in love triangle

10 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Pressure group takes ministry to ZMC

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

'Time Zimbabwe sets educational qualifications for MPs'

10 hrs ago | 734 Views

BCC workers demand bribe to fix burst sewer pipe

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'Vaccines safe for HIV+ people'

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

Teachers pen O-Level IsiNdebele textbooks

10 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zupco pledges to pay operators

10 hrs ago | 669 Views

$500,000 sexual harassment suit hits snag

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Schools remain closed despite Mnangagwa's order

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chiwenga mourns Zimbabwe's ex-First Lady

10 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Cassava rebrands to EcoCash Holdings

10 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mthuli Ncube sells Zimbabwe's gold refinery for only US$49m

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chinese steel plant roars to life in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 547 Views

Of the Madhuku strategy

19 hrs ago | 1601 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

20 hrs ago | 2600 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

21 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

21 hrs ago | 706 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

21 hrs ago | 476 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

21 hrs ago | 79 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

21 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu PF youth leader under fire

22 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

22 hrs ago | 2309 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days