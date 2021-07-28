Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MATABELELAND South Provincial Medical Director Rudo Chikodzore has said Covid 19 institutions have inadequate space to accommodate all the cases and they are full.Chikodzore said they haven't been taking in all patients as there is insufficient room to admit all the cases."The isolation space in our institutions is limited and can not admit every COVID 19 positive patients," she said.She said they still maintain the rule that if the situation is not that severe they ask patients to self isolate at their homes."Covid positive patients that have no symptoms or are mildly affected can isolate at home and be monitored from home by health workers," Chikodzore said."The patients have a responsibility to adhere to infection prevention and control practices at home to minimise the risk of infecting others at home."She said patients who need admission are admitted into the isolation facilities after assessments by the medical staff and those that need intensive care are referred to Central hospitals.According to research, last month Zimbabwe's main referral health centre, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, ordered doctors to reduce normal admissions and discharge patients deemed as stable to create space for COVID-19 patients, following a surge in infections.Recently the government expressed concern over an increase in the number of patients at COVID-19 facilities in Bulawayo, which resulted in shortages of beds and oxygen at most city health centres.