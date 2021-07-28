Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
AN Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) serviceman who was recently fired for allegedly trespassing into a gold mine in Kwekwe has taken his former employers to court challenging his dismissal.

Thembelani Ndlovu is accusing the AFZ of violating his constitutional right by discharging him without conducting a disciplinary hearing.

Ndlovu allegedly trespassed into Goodhope Mine in Kwekwe sometime last year.

He filed an application for review at the Bulawayo High Court citing Air Marshal Elson Moyo and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commission as respondents.

In his founding affidavit, Ndlovu, who is a self-actor, said he was dismissed from the AFZ without notice.

"I am applying for a review of the decision of the respondents which was arrived at in a malicious manner. There was also bias, malice and procedural irregularities in the manner in which the process was conducted," he said.

Ndlovu said he was taken to the Kadoma magistrates' court on allegations of trespassing and the charges were withdrawn before plea.

"Subsequently, the second respondent (Air Marshal Elson Moyo) discharged me from the Air Force of Zimbabwe without any notice whatsoever. Further, he never conducted any disciplinary hearing in terms of the Defence Forces Act thereby his decision a nullity at law," he said.

Ndlovu wants the decision of the respondents to be set aside and that he be reinstated into AFZ without loss of salary and benefits.

In his grounds of appeal, Ndlovu argued that Section 26 of Defence Forces Act allows any member who has been discharged or dismissed to appeal against the discharge if not satisfied with the manner in which they would have dismissed.

"In casu, the discharge was never done in terms of the Act. It was done haphazardly and hence the Commission has to look into the procedure and reverse the discharge thereto," argued Ndlovu.

"I was never heard prior to the discharge being made. I was supposed to be heard in a disciplinary trial than for the administrative authority to just rule in favour of the allegations. The commander showed bias by ruling in favour the complainants in the matter thereby violating the principle of natural justice that no person can judge a case in which they have an interest."

According to court papers, sometime last year, Ndlovu appeared before a Kadoma magistrate on allegations of trespassing into Goodhope Mine in Kwekwe.

The trial failed to kick off after the State withdrew its charge before plea citing lack of incriminating evidence.

The respondents are yet to respond.



Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Villagers complain over Tsikamutanda

2 mins ago | 0 Views

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

29 mins ago | 91 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

30 mins ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

31 mins ago | 72 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

31 mins ago | 78 Views

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

32 mins ago | 37 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

33 mins ago | 84 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

33 mins ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

45 mins ago | 104 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

49 mins ago | 330 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

5 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

11 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

11 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

11 hrs ago | 916 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

11 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

12 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

12 hrs ago | 3283 Views

Harare faces grave diggers, nurses crisis

12 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Schools up reopening preps

12 hrs ago | 1777 Views

'COVID-19 compromised nutrition levels'

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Marange villagers, ZCDC bury the hatchet

12 hrs ago | 487 Views

Soldier killed in love triangle

12 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Pressure group takes ministry to ZMC

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Time Zimbabwe sets educational qualifications for MPs'

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

BCC workers demand bribe to fix burst sewer pipe

12 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Vaccines safe for HIV+ people'

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Teachers pen O-Level IsiNdebele textbooks

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zupco pledges to pay operators

12 hrs ago | 760 Views

$500,000 sexual harassment suit hits snag

12 hrs ago | 544 Views

Schools remain closed despite Mnangagwa's order

12 hrs ago | 832 Views

Chiwenga mourns Zimbabwe's ex-First Lady

12 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Cassava rebrands to EcoCash Holdings

12 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mthuli Ncube sells Zimbabwe's gold refinery for only US$49m

12 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chinese steel plant roars to life in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Of the Madhuku strategy

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

23 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

23 hrs ago | 2703 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

23 hrs ago | 723 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

23 hrs ago | 79 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

23 hrs ago | 114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days