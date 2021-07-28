Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
WATER supply in Gwanda Town is expected to have been reconnected latest by tomorrow morning.

In an interview, Gwanda Municipality Mayor, Councillor Njabulo Siziba said the local authority had engaged the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) which had indicated that water would have been reconnected either this evening or tomorrow morning.

"As I speak, we are a finalising talks with Zinwa but it's promising. Indications are that Zinwa will have reconnected water latest by tomorrow morning or they will reconnect this evening. In the meantime, we would like to urge rate payers to pay their water bills so that we can also clear the debt we owe Zinwa," he said.

Gwanda Town has gone for five days without water after Zinwa disconnected water supply to Gwanda Municipality on Thursday morning over a $193 million debt leaving residents from the mining town with no water supply.

Zinwa has embarked on a massive water disconnection exercise to recover $2,4 billion it is owed by consumers. The exercise targets Government departments, local authorities and other consumers whose accounts are in arrears.

Meanwhile residents in Gwanda have been forced to rely on few boreholes dotted around the town.

Gwanda Residents Association deputy secretary general Wellington Nare said Zinwa and council had to find a way to resolve the issue which did not affect residents. He said with the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic the boreholes which residents were now crowding to collect water might become hotspots of the pandemic.

In May Zinwa dragged the Gwanda Municipality to court for failing to pay a water bill of nearly $140 million which had accumulated over the past five years.

On Wednesday last week, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, said Government departments and other affected institutions have since been advised to clear their arrears or face disconnection.

She said of the total debt, Government departments owe more than $1 billion, local authorities more than $500 million, irrigators nearly $400 million while domestic clients account for more than $ 200 million while the other clients such as parastatals, mines, industry, schools and churches account for the remainder of the amount.

Mrs Munyonga said the non-payment of water bills by clients has adversely affected the authority's operations. As a result of non-payment of water bills, Mrs Munyonga said, the authority has not been able to timely service statutory obligations which include taxes, levies, payment of creditors and staff salaries.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

25 mins ago | 79 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

26 mins ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

27 mins ago | 61 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

27 mins ago | 67 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

29 mins ago | 75 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

29 mins ago | 102 Views

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

30 mins ago | 51 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

41 mins ago | 98 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

45 mins ago | 298 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

11 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

11 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

11 hrs ago | 916 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

11 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

12 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

12 hrs ago | 3279 Views

Harare faces grave diggers, nurses crisis

12 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Schools up reopening preps

12 hrs ago | 1773 Views

'COVID-19 compromised nutrition levels'

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Marange villagers, ZCDC bury the hatchet

12 hrs ago | 486 Views

Soldier killed in love triangle

12 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Pressure group takes ministry to ZMC

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Time Zimbabwe sets educational qualifications for MPs'

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

BCC workers demand bribe to fix burst sewer pipe

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

'Vaccines safe for HIV+ people'

12 hrs ago | 553 Views

Teachers pen O-Level IsiNdebele textbooks

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zupco pledges to pay operators

12 hrs ago | 757 Views

$500,000 sexual harassment suit hits snag

12 hrs ago | 544 Views

Schools remain closed despite Mnangagwa's order

12 hrs ago | 831 Views

Chiwenga mourns Zimbabwe's ex-First Lady

12 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Cassava rebrands to EcoCash Holdings

12 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mthuli Ncube sells Zimbabwe's gold refinery for only US$49m

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

Chinese steel plant roars to life in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Of the Madhuku strategy

22 hrs ago | 1665 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

22 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

23 hrs ago | 2702 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

23 hrs ago | 721 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2743 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

23 hrs ago | 79 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

23 hrs ago | 114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days