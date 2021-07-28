ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central province secretary for information George Manyame was reportedly grilled by Kazembe Kazembe's chaired Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) held in Bindura on Sunday.The impending provincial elections have widened fights in the ZANU PF stronghold province with Kazembe fighting hard to regain the chairmanship which he is seemly losing.A lot of smearing campaigns have begun in the province with Kazembe suffering the most, hence he casts the blame on Manyame for failing to identify party supporters dubbed (Varakashi) who have since resorted to social media to express their disgust on Kazembe.A source familiar with the incident allege Kazembe fumed in the meeting and called for a cooption of a vice secretary for security which he allegedly coopted Johnson Mudzingwa from Mazowe district who is one of his schemers."The secretary for information Manyame was grilled by Kazembe for failing to identify party supporters who are denouncing him on social media, he was very furious and pushed for the cooption of his schemer Johnson Mudzingwa to deputize Manyame," the source said.PEC managed to coopt four members to the provincial executive a move which was not widely accepted by the majority in the province chief among them war veteran's association chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa who regarded the co-options as illegal on the provincial party groups."The issue about co-options at Sunday PEC is not about who brought this to this and other platforms. What needs to be answered and clarified is whether what is said is true or not Chairman accepts that people were co-opted at the just ended PEC. If that is true then the province is defying a party position that since the party is currently restructuring, co-options should stop," said Parirenyatwa.Contacted for comment Kazembe said the co-options were done by PEC not him and everything done was above board hence people should read the party's constitution carefully."People were co-opted by PEC not by the chairman and it is very constitutional , the constitution is very clear therefor l kindly as people to read it and l also ask you to get information from those who attended the meeting , l simply chaired the meeting and PEC members proposed that gaps be filled as there was a lot of work on the ground with regards to preparation for the conference and ongoing restructuring exercise," Kazembe said.However, ZANU PF party stopped co-options in Mashonaland West which had similar crises with Mash Central, the co-options are supposed to be authorized by the commissariat.