Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

British football great condemns 'awful' decision to deport footballer to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
Gary Lineker has condemned an "awful" decision to deport a promising footballer who has lived in Britain his whole life.

Christopher Arundell, who was accepted into Staines Town Football Club's Academy after finishing his GCSEs, is set to be deported to Zimbabwe, despite a cross-party appeal to the home secretary to stop his removal – and those of others in his position.

The 26-year-old, whose family fled the country when he was five after experiencing three frightening burglaries, says the UK is "the only place" he has had a life.

Speaking to the BBC over the phone from Brook House detention centre, near Gatwick Airport, where he has been held since late last month, he said:

"I don't know anything but the UK. I went to school here, all my friends are here, all my family is here.

"If I have to go back, I'm basically dead."

British citizens

Chris's family have become British citizens, including his two younger siblings.

But his father kept putting off paying the money to sort out his citizenship, so he dropped out of the football academy that had accepted him after leaving school and ended up getting into trouble and going to prison for drug offences.

The Arundells left Zimbabwe after they experienced terrifying burglaries – moving house after each incident. The last one, in particular, was brutal.

"I was taken out by a maid to go to the shops and then thieves came to the house, tied my mum up, and held her hostage and pepper-sprayed her and my six-month-old sister, while they removed goods from our house and took our car."

Relatives

Chris speaks English but neither of Zimbabwe's two main local languages, Shona or Ndebele.

Any relatives the family left behind have long since gone, during what have been a turbulent two decades in Zimbabwe.

Last week a cross-party group of 75 British MPs wrote to home secretary Priti Patel urging her to stop the deportation of 50 Zimbabweans because of the country's "deteriorating" political and human rights situation.

Ms Patel replied to say that she was required by law to send back foreign offenders when it was safe to do so: "My key objective is to protect the public."

In a statement to the BBC, the Home Office, speaking about Chris's case, said: "We only ever return those who we and, where applicable, the courts are satisfied do not need our protection and have no legal basis to remain in the UK."

Awful

But the reaction on social media has been fierce.

Gary Lineker branded the decision to deport Chris as "awful", while Liz Jarvis said it was sad to see the home secretary had "learned nothing from the Windrush scandal".



Justin Collery said it is "immensely immoral to send him somewhere which is not his home", and John Robin said the government had succeeded in making him feel "positively ashamed to be British".






Source - thelondoneconomic

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa told to join Polad or suffer isolation

1 hr ago | 417 Views

How to bet smart on the NBA

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Madhuku grateful to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 900 Views

Police fire tear gas on mourners

3 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Kagoro awarded a Professorship by a UK university

4 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Chamisa's MDC will never join POLAD

7 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Chinese miner drags Chitando to court

7 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe govt bars unvaccinated officials from events

7 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Zimbabwe govt has a constitutional obligation to fund political parties

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

NGOs take govt to court over ban

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

100 Congolese refugees escape from Zimbabwe refugee camp

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

'Postpone November exams'

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Outpour of grief for top scribe Tutani

7 hrs ago | 572 Views

Disgruntled sugarcane farmers meet Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 549 Views

4 eye Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zacc submits 89 dockets for prosecution

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zimbabwe records several missing immigrants

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

SeedCo donates 2 500 COVID-19 doses to govt

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo sets up COVID-19 centre for minors

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

COVID-19 decimates BCC workforce

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

New deputy mayor for Kwekwe

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Loga survives chop

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Delta variant accounts for 79% of Zimbabwe Covid-19 infections

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Vaccinated citizens only at Heroes Day celebrations

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Cyber Bill revoked, undergoing tweaks

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

Massive jump in wheat hectarage

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

4 killed in hit and run accidents

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chrome ore export banned

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

IMF approves SDR for Zimbabwe, Biti will not be happy

7 hrs ago | 1136 Views

More vaccines coming

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

UK returnees released from quarantine

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa meets long time friend

7 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Open letter to Jean Gasho!

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

17 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Funeral parlours demand payment for Covid-19 tests

17 hrs ago | 825 Views

Scores turn up for ZDF Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme

17 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa's government is demonic possessed

17 hrs ago | 856 Views

Villagers complain over Tsikamutanda

18 hrs ago | 1226 Views

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

18 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

19 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

19 hrs ago | 488 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

19 hrs ago | 625 Views

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

19 hrs ago | 172 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

19 hrs ago | 396 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

19 hrs ago | 834 Views

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

19 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

19 hrs ago | 663 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

19 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

23 hrs ago | 725 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days