9 buses impounded

by Staff reporter

Police impounded nine buses that were operating illegally outside the Zupco franchise and arrested 3 821 people over Covid-19 related contraventions in Harare in the past week as complacency creeps in.The arrests come as some rogue business operators including illegal ones in Harare are reversing the gains made in trying to curb Covid-19 by perpetuating complacency and disregarding preventive measures that have been put in place.National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said people should not wait to be arrested, but rather safeguard themselves and others."We are arresting all offenders and following the curfew order. We are actually surprised by the high number of people complaining of being arrested over curfew. That order still stands and should be obeyed."We impounded nine buses in Harare that have been operating without a Zupco arrangement. On Monday alone, we made 3 821 arrests related to Covid-19 contraventions," he said.