Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

A MAN from Madlambuzi in Plumtree is on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager with a log on the head following a misunderstanding. Police are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Alfred Tshuma (20), who is alleged to have killed the unnamed 40-year-old man.

"Police in Madlambuzi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Alfred Tshuma alias Mbise (20) who is wanted for a murder case which occurred on 2/08/21 at Mambo Village, Nopemano area. The suspect who was fighting with the victim (40), fatally struck him with a log on the head and stomach after the victim had insulted him," said the police on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Police in Bindura arrested Owen Kudzai Kutirai (27) for a case of murder which occurred on Tuesday at Bruton Farm.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days