Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is set to provide free internet services to 400 schools while 180 more rural schools will have been connected by the end of year as part of efforts to accelerate the National e-Learning Strategy.

Cabinet approved the National e-Learning Strategy in the first quarter of the year.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the objective of the National e-Learning is to transform the education sector through the development of adequate technological capacity for both learners and educators regardless of geographical location or economic circumstance.

"The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services wishes to accelerate the implementation of the National e-Learning Strategy through the provision of free internet services to 400 schools that already have connectivity but are encountering difficulties in paying monthly bandwidth subscriptions. The schools will be provided with data for nine months. An additional 180 rural schools will have been connected by the end of 2021, and will benefit from the same initiative," she said.

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa added: "In addition to the provision of free access to internet services at Community Information Centres and Community Village Information Centres, Government will meet all operational expenses, inclusive of staff remuneration.

"Taking into cognisance the financial hardships brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak, Cabinet wishes to advise the citizenry that all students, pupils and the general public using these facilities will enjoy free access to internet services at Community Information Centres and Community Village Information Centres for a period of nine months. Members of the public will, however, continue to pay for the other services such as printing, scanning and photocopying that are offered at these facilities," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the National e-Learning Programme will be complemented by the UNICEF GIGA Schools Connectivity Project. She said the project was a response to Covid-19 pandemic by UNICEF and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

Minister Mutsvangwa said the overall objective of GIGA in Zimbabwe is to connect every school to the internet and afford every young person access to information. The GIGA project will be rolled out in all provinces.

Source - chronicle

