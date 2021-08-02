Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Five Zimbabwean contractors widening, rehabilitating and upgrading the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway have completed nearly half of the project with 168 km now open to traffic while final touches on a 52km stretch are underway.

The project, which is a critical component of the North-South-Corridor, was one of the promises in the ruling Zanu-PF's 2018 elections manifesto and the achievements so far are part of the fulfilment process. Five contracted companies are each given 20km stretches to work on at a time and once they finish, they are given another 20km stretch.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza yesterday said infrastructural development remained a top priority under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. Deputy Minister Paradza said according to latest figures from Government road engineers monitoring the project, much work had been covered showing that the Second Republic was walking the talk on infrastructural development. "In Beatrice, the first 20km have been completed and opened to traffic.

The second 20km is nearing completion with 17 km open to traffic. Work is in progress on the third 20km stretch.  In Chivhu, the first 20km have been completed and open to traffic. The second 20km stretch has been completed and is open to traffic.

"Work on the third 20 km stretch is well advanced with portions almost ready to open to traffic," he said.

Deputy Minister Paradza said at the Mushagashe section, the first 20 km had been completed and opened to traffic while the second 20km was nearing completion with 16 km opened to traffic. Work had commenced on the third 20 km stretch.

"In Chivi South, the first 20km have been completed and opened to traffic while the second 20km nearing completion, with 7km open to traffic.  

"Work has now commenced on the third 20 km stretch.  In Bubi, the first and second 20 km stretches had been completed and opened to traffic while work on the third 20 km work stretch was at an advanced stage with 8km opened to traffic.

"Work had since commenced on the fourth 20km lot," he said.

President Mnangagwa has said the modernisation of the 584km Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway suffered many false starts but the Second Republic was seriously committed to addressing the situation for the benefit of the economy and the travelling public.

Source - the herald

