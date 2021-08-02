Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has introduced automatic number plate recognition cameras at tollgates along the Plumtree-Mutare Highway as part of broader measures to reduce congestion at the tollgates.

The technology uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates and the information gathered is used to identify and process the vehicle tolling class, licensing status and tolling exemption status. For exempted vehicles and those on residential discounts, the ANPR technology will communicate with the exemption vehicles database and automatically trigger the boom to open without human intervention.

Zinara technical director Engineer Moses Chigonyati, confirmed this development saying the technology was already in use at Norton tollgate and the rollout to other tollgates was already underway. He said the technology was going to contribute significantly towards easing of congestion at the tollgates as all exempted cars were no longer required to stop at the tollgates.

"We are introducing the basic short-range cameras at all the tollgates along the Plumtree-Mutare highway which will recognise the number plate of an exempted car approaching the tollgate at a speed of 70 km per hour," said Eng Chigonyati.

"The long-range cameras recognise cars that will be moving at a speed of 160km per hour so we settled for the short-range camera on the understanding that no motorist will approach a tollgate at a speed of 160km per hour.

"The biggest advantage of this system is that toll collectors will no longer go out of the booth to physically verify if the vehicle is exempted or not and, they do not need to scan an exemption coupon physically on the document scanner.

"This is going to shorten the transacting time at the tollgate. There was also the challenge of toll collectors scanning expired exemption coupons due to pressure, but this is going to be a thing of the past because the ANPR system is going to pick this automatically."

Eng Chigonyati said physical scanning of exemptions was posing a challenge as some motorists would stick their exemption discs on the windscreens and they had to remove them for physical scanning purposes. He said the ANPR system was also going to ease the processing of the Zinara cards on the Plumtree-Mutare Highway because initially collectors were inputting the number plates manually.

Eng Chigonyati said during this Covid-19 era, the ANPR system was going to reduce manual processing of exempted vehicles.

Said Eng Chigonyati: "These cameras will also allow future developments like licencing and system processing and verification of road transit coupons but principally for now this is going to reduce processing time at the plazas and allow road users to spend less time on the queues.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes up today

2 hrs ago | 1130 Views

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 1008 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

4 hrs ago | 957 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

4 hrs ago | 529 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Wife torches house to fix hubby

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Covid-19 a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 467 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

13 hrs ago | 3545 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

14 hrs ago | 1252 Views

9 buses impounded

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 592 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

18 hrs ago | 588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days