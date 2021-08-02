Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Covid-19 a security threat'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Covid-19 pandemic raging across the world is a security threat so all men and women in uniform must take scientific advice and get vaccinated, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshall Elson Moyo said yesterday.

As part of efforts to put into practice Government's call of producing rather than continuing to mourn about sanctions, the airmen among other things are manufacturing Covid-19 response equipment like sanitisation booths, as well as complementing the vaccination drive.

Air Marshall Moyo fielded questions from the media yesterday ahead of this year's edition of the Defence Forces Day celebrations next week, and emphasised safety of service personnel, both from diseases and workplace accidents.

"Let me emphasise on the issue of vaccination. The Air Force handles very sensitive information, and therefore we take our health very seriously.  

"All members are expected to remain medical fit. Covid-19 has got to be prevented and therefore it is mandatory for all our frontline workers to be vaccinated."

Air Marshall Moyo said the force was aware that there has been talk of the vaccination exercise being voluntary, but explained that does not apply when dealing with issues of a security nature.

"Covid-19 has indeed become a threat to human security and the global economy. The AFZ has not been spared and this has made us come up with strategies to fight against the disease.

"Using the Covid-19 guidelines on combating and prevention of the pandemic we have embarked on awareness campaigns, prevention mechanisms and vaccination," said the AFZ Commander.  

"AFZ personnel were also categorised amongst frontline workers by virtue of the service they provide to the nation hence there was a deliberate effort to get all of the members vaccinated as a measure to curb the spread of the disease.

"The testing for Covid-19 on all crew members on tasks has also helped. I must say this has helped in reducing infections on our active members and those with whom we get in touch."

The air force was now assisting the communities around its bases and stations to get vaccinated through the deployment of medical personnel, as part of the policy that you are safe when everyone is safe.

Air Marshall Moyo said this year the air force conducted the recruitment exercise in a safe manner without risking a spike in Covid-19 infections, but training will commence once the situation has been put under control. Recruitment this year also drew more women. As a high-tech organisation the air force places stress on training and has now introduced degree programmes.

The AFZ has invested heavily in training to pass on skills and experience earned and attained over the years in the service.

"I am always proud to see young pilots getting into the cockpit to fly some of the platforms that we flew such as the Hunter and Hawk jets in the background today.

"Training is a critical success factor for a technology-heavy organisation such as the AFZ hence we have gone further to affiliate our training schools to the Zimbabwe National Defence University where a number of degree programs for different professionals are being offered," said Air Marshall Moyo.

He also talked about the accidents that were witnessed recently.  The AFZ experienced two fatal accidents in the last two years and we are still mourning the sad loss.
 
"After the accidents we have redoubled our efforts on flight safety awareness for the aircrew and we have also put in place structures to provide support to our aircrew on mental health issues," said the AFZ Commander.

Going forward he said the vision of the AFZ, "to have a small, well equipped, robust and hard-hitting air force capable of effectively defending Zimbabwe's airspace," and he said the process to re-equip the AFZ was on-going.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes up today

2 hrs ago | 1132 Views

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Wife torches house to fix hubby

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 467 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

13 hrs ago | 3546 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

14 hrs ago | 1252 Views

9 buses impounded

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

18 hrs ago | 588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days