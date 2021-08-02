Latest News Editor's Choice


Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The much-anticipated collaboration between rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide, local star Rockford 'Roki' Josphats and Tanzanian musician Rayvanny which was dropped yesterday morning has showcased the performance abilities of the trio.

The song hit more than 30 000 views and received overwhelming responses from fans within one hour of being uploaded. Is it the Koffi Olomide or Roki magnet? Either way, the duo commands a huge following, especially in Zimbabwe.

Titled, "Patati Patata", the song is accompanied by well-choreographed visuals shot on location in Harare courtesy of Passion Java Records.

Unlike other local productions where one creative is used, this production has eight creatives - namely Oskid and Lizer Classic with video directed by Kenny and Zezuru Mushure on camerawork. Boss Lashaan and Stewart Nyamayaro are the executive producers. The vixens were dressed to finesse, resonating with the rhumba beat of the song.

Of course, who would doubt dancer Beverly Sibanda, who also put up scintillating routines to spice up the video. Roki's inimitable voice put in a Midas touch to complement Koffi's booming voice and the visuals gave a total package to the much-awaited explosive collabo.

Patati Patata is an informal French idiom which can be loosely translated to "and so on and so on". In the song, Roki does not deviate from his signature romantic lyrics and he showers praises over his lover's beauty and body, warning any rival suitors to keep away from her.

"Musikana wangu usabate...," warns Roki in song.

Roki appears to borrow a line from the legendary Leonard Dembo's popular "Sarura Wako" off the hit album Chitekete, but he does so with versatility that it is hard for one to notice, as he expertly fuses the few words from the song with his own lyrics.

Kofi comes then comes in with his hoarse voice that made him a superstar and adapts the same style he laced on his collaboration with Tanzanian Diamond Platinum. The production was well executed by Oskid, who maintained the rhumba feel in the track, giving it a regional appeal.

The video was produced by SAP Studios housed at Passion Java Records. There was good choreography added to a colourful set which resonates, not only with rhumba fans, but also with the African feel atmosphere. It marks the return of Roki, who is rising from the ashes like a phoenix.

Roki showed his versatility, exhibiting both his vocal ability and nimble feet on the dance floor. Passion Java Records manager Denford Saunyama said he was excited with the success of the project.

"We are so excited and we do not mind constructive criticism, but we believe it came out well, also judging by the positive feedback we have received in just one day," he said.

"We, however, value our fans' response, but Passion Java Records is here to maintain quality and empower the local music industry," said Saunyama.

The song is destined to be a hit considering the perfect work and video quality.

Source - the herald

