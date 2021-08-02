'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has backed Government's position to demand work plans from Non-Governmental Organisations, saying it promotes accountability.President Mnangagwa recently said machinations by the country's detractors to derail the country's development either clothed as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or blunt opposition forces that do not wish the country any good must be exposed and consigned to history by 2023.The party come out in support of the recent blitz on civil society and NGOs in which government demanded work plans. Speaking at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu said the move will ensure that NGOs stick to their mandate."We want to applaud the blitz on NGOs, private voluntary organisations, trusts and similar organisations undertaken by the Harare Metropolitan Council. This exercise should be replicated in other provinces as the NGO sector has been awash with detractor narratives subtly aimed at demonising our Government. As we embark on our mobilisation drive, civil society activities will mushroom, hence the need for our security to constantly monitor their activities," said Dr Mpofu.The party has also welcomed the 7,8 percent economic growth projection by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube."We wish this economic growth trajectory to continue as it will harness our 2023 election campaign. It is also note taking that our country has outperformed our regional peers which puts us in good stead as a formidable Former Liberation Movement party which wants to emancipate its people from poverty and economical empower them," he said.