Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE new look Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus in Gweru is now open to the public with only 20 percent occupancy to ensure adherence to Covid-19 prevention regulations. The terminus was closed last year for an upgrade after Gweru City Council partnered with a private contractor, Bentach Resources.

The private contractor, which gave the terminus a major facelift, is administering the facility. Bentach Resources project manager, Mr David Kudakwashe said they have opened the vending stalls to the public but have only accommodated 20 percent to avoid congestion in the terminus.

He said buses and omnibuses are not allowed to use the new state of the art facility until Government lifts the intercity travel bans.

"We have opened the new Kudzanayi Bus Terminus but only at 20 percent capacity for now in line with the Covid 19 regulations.

"We are however, still to open doors for buses for both cross-border and local travel due to the existing ban on intercity travels, once the ban is lifted, the buses would start using the bays," he said.

Mr Kudakwashe said at full throttle, the rank will be able to accommodate 800 vendors and more than 400 buses.

"It's a huge upgrade which was done and we have only done the first phase, when complete, it will be able to accommodate over 800 vendors," he said.

Mr Kudakwashe said a vending stall was going for between $150 to $400 per day while kombis and buses will be paying between $1 500 to $2 000 per day.

"Those vendors dealing in vegetables are paying $300 per day while merchandisers pay $400 per day. Hardwares and mini shops will pay $650 per day while those roasting maize cobs and groundnuts pay $150 per day, all the fees were pegged in consultation with the vendors," he said.

Long distance buses will be paying $1 500 for using the bays while cross border buses will be forking out $2 000 for landing a bay in the terminus.

Meanwhile, the vendors said the new charges were beyond their reach.

"I had a stall here before it was upgraded and what we used to pay was equivalent to $10 per month, now we are supposed to pay daily and the figure amounts to about $12 000 a month which is way high," said a vendor who requested not to be named.

Another vendor, Mrs Lilian Mbetu said she could not get a vending stall after she failed to raise the $7 000 which was required for deposit.

"I have been a vendor at Kudzanayi bus terminus for 13 years but I can't go back there because I can't raise the deposit needed."

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes up today

2 hrs ago | 1137 Views

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 1015 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Wife torches house to fix hubby

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Covid-19 a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 3546 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

14 hrs ago | 1252 Views

9 buses impounded

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

18 hrs ago | 588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days