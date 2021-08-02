Latest News Editor's Choice


MSU conducts COVID-19 research

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MIDLANDS State University (MSU) in Gweru has called for COVID-19 research papers to enable scholars to come up with articles that tackle challenges caused by the pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, MSU said successful papers would be published next month in the institution's journal, The Dyke.

"For Zimbabwe, the region and Africa, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused insurmountable challenges and problems — comparatively worse or better than Asia, the east and west," the MSU said.

"However, beneath the rubble of challenges, questions emerge on whether Africa's regeneration or continued demise in socio-economic, cultural and political repositioning is pinned and bedrocked by COVID-19 realities; which somehow, unannounced, challenged Africa to realise that when real matters of survival are at stake, the West and East guarantees their own survival first before ‘remembering' Africa.

"To converse and in pursuit of the aforesaid, The Dyke, a refereed journal of Midlands State University which publishes original articles from the fields of social sciences, commerce, humanities and education calls for its volume 15, papers that vehemently unravel underlying as well as seemingly (and/or directly or indirectly) hidden dimensions of the COVID-19 global pandemic guided by, but not limited to, the following themes, COVID-19 and its trajectories: African perspectives; to live or die?"

Other themes include describing, naming and reporting the pandemic; hunger, disease and violence: narratives from groups at the periphery; the rich and poor equalised; and commercialising indigenous knowledge.

Other topics to be explored include music, art and performing the pandemic, natural disasters during the pandemic, issues of women, children and domestic violence, and Africa's management of the pandemic, among others.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days