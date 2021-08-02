Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife torches house to fix hubby

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HALF a million dollars worth of property was destroyed by fire on Tuesday when a couple at a house in Hillside in Bulawayo had a heated quarrel, culminating in the wife setting the property alight.

This was confirmed by Bulawayo Fire Brigade acting chief fire officer Linos Phiri yesterday, who told Southern Eye that when the fire fighters arrived at the scene, the fire was raging and the roof of the house had already collapsed.

"The fire could be seen from as far as Matopo Road. It was spreading from the front of the building to the back and the roof structure had collapsed and almost all rooms were on fire," Phiri said.

Phiri said a 5kg gas cylinder was recovered at the scene.

He said there were no injuries, adding that the estimated property loss was valued at $500 000.

Witnesses said the couple, only identified as Chirisas, had a long standing dispute which resulted in the wife torching the husband's clothes and other valuables.

The husband (Chirisa) confirmed that he had a dispute with his wife identified as Mildred Goba, saying this led her to burn valuables, among them clothes and sofas. He said it was suspected that the fire was ignited when Chirisa left for the police station.

Phiri said a witness, Bongani Ngwenya, who lived in the same house told them that she saw Chirisa and Goba fighting, with the latter burning valuables.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes up today

2 hrs ago | 1139 Views

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 1015 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Covid-19 a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 3546 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

9 buses impounded

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

18 hrs ago | 588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days