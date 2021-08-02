Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) employee Zakeo Mutimutema is now partially blind after he sustained facial injuries during the August 1, 2018, electoral violence, which resulted in the gunning down of six civilians by soldiers.

In 2019, Mutimutema successfully sued government for $295 000, but he is back in court to defend his claim after government, through Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, recently appealed against the award.

The complainant was shot while in his office at Gorlon House in Harare. As a result, he partially lost his sight.

He has undergone three unsuccessful eye surgeries to remove fine glass particles that pierced his eyes after a bullet shattered glass windows at his office.

After suing Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri, Kazembe and police CommissionerGeneral Godwin Matanga for damages caused on his eyes by the violence, he was awarded $295 000 in damages by the court, but government has refused to pay.

Kazembe has, through government lawyer Abigail Mushayabasa, appealed against the award, saying Mutimutema must name the soldier who fired a bullet at his office before he gets financial redress.

"The mere mention of unidentified soldiers does not establish a cause of action in vicarious liability, therefore, there is no cause of action against defendant one (Kazembe).

"To date, Mutimutema, has failed to give names of the persons who he alleges to be members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," part of the appeal read.

In the appeal papers filed at the Harare Magistrates Court recently, Kazembe submitted that: "In the absence of positive identification of the alleged principal offenders, the court will not be in a position to even apply the various tests to determine the degree of liability in order to determine Mutimutema's case."

Mutimutema's lawyer Obey Shava told NewsDay that it was shocking that government had initially appeared ready to settle the claim since the lawsuit was filed in 2019, but later changed gear and made a counter application that did not make sense.

"According to police's own investigations and conclusions which were conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Forensic Ballistics, they confirm that the bullet which shattered and fragmented my client's office window was fired by the Zimbabwe National Army from outside his office. How does the Home Affairs minister expect someone who was in the office to name a person he never met?" Shava said.

A commission of inquiry appointed to probe the shootings recommended that government should compensate all the victims of the August 1, 2018 shootings, and bring to book members of the army and police who were behind the shootings. Three years down the line, there has not been any attempt to bring the soldiers to book or compensate the victims.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes up today

2 hrs ago | 1139 Views

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 1016 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 698 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Wife torches house to fix hubby

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Covid-19 a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 3546 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

9 buses impounded

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

18 hrs ago | 588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days