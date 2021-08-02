Latest News Editor's Choice


Police raise alarm over murder case

by Staff reporter
Police yesterday raised an alarm over an increase in murder cases across the country.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in some of the cases, the offences were committed by people contravening the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

"On July 31, 2021, a 38-yearold man was fatally assaulted by a suspect only known as Mosquito after a misunderstanding during a beer-drinking spree, at an open space in Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza," he said.

Nyathi said on Monday, a Chikuti man in Mashonaland West province, was fatally struck once on the head with a brick by his friend during a quarrel over US$60 he borrowed from the suspect. The victim was referred to Mtala Clinic where he was pronounced dead on admission.

On the same day, at a bottle store in Zaka, Masvingo province, a 35-year-old man struck a male adult aged 72 with a wooden chair on the head after his token of appreciation request, for assisting the victim to rescue his trapped cow, was turned down.

Nyathi also said on July 28, 2021 at around 9am, a 92-yearold man was attacked by a suspected mentally challenged man (29) who wrestled him and took away his walking stick before striking him once on the head. The nonagenarian died at Shamwa District Hospital and the suspect was remanded in custody.

"Police are investigating an attempted murder case which occurred on August 1, 2021, where a 20-year-old man struck the complainant once on the head with an axe over allegations that the complainant and her husband were denying him groceries bought by his mother and he was arrested," Nyathi said.

Nyathi urged people to value human life and resolve differences through peaceful means.

Source - newsday

