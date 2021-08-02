Latest News Editor's Choice


Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

by Staff reporter
The Supreme Court has granted $500 000 bail to jailed former Zanu-PF Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke pending his appeal against conviction and 14-year jail term for raping his then 11-year-old relative at gunpoint.

Kereke had unsuccessfully approached the High Court on several occasions for bail pending appeal.

However, Supreme Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera granted him bail pending appeal against both conviction and sentence.

Kereke had already served half of his jail term and he maintains that in convicting him of rape, the magistrate's court erred and misdirected itself.

Kereke, who was convicted in July 2016, tried his luck in November 2019 when he approached the high Court, but Justice Happias Zhou dismissed the case on the grounds that he was a flight risk.

