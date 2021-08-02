Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF legislators are pushing for Parliament to set aside a day per week or month, where all elected officials from across the political divide will be required to wear national dress colours, which is the brainchild of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The First Lady launched the national dress in April this year. It was endorsed by her husband President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who said it will foster a sense of patriotism, national identity and sovereignty among Zimbabweans. But the national dress has been largely ignored by the majority of Zimbabweans as the excitement around its launch quickly died down.

Zanu-PF now wants to use MPs to promote it.

Zanu-PF chief whip in the National Assembly, Pupurai Togarepi said it was prudent for Parliament to set aside at least a day to ensure all MPs come to the House clad in the national apparel.

"Following the launch of the national dress which was largely spearheaded by our First Lady, the Ministry of Women's Affairs and Parliament through the committee on culture, it is my request that Parliament should facilitate that on a certain day, either weekly or monthly, MPs put on the national dress colours to encourage members of the public that we represent to also take up the national dress and its colours and wear them, even when they go outside Zimbabwe,"Togarepi said.

"The national dress issue entrenches itself as a culture in our society among the people of Zimbabwe. So, it is my request Mr Speaker that if there was room that Parliament could facilitate that in two ways: allowing or encouraging that people put on this national dress on a specific day.

"Maybe if resources permit, Parliament administration can help MPs to acquire the national dress materials so that they can put them on as a process of encouraging our society to celebrate our national dress," he said.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, who is also a Zanu-PF politburo member, supported Togarepi's proposal.

"Did you say Honourable Members must be assisted to buy the national dress?" Mudenda asked.

"Where is your patriotism? It is just like buying a suit, either female or male to be presentable. I think if it is a national dress, the MPs should subscribe to it in the spirit of patriotism to identify themselves."

The Speaker added: "All of us will get rid of these ties and start putting on the national dress. So it is a call that we need to respond to out of national interest, driven by our patriotism. Yes, Togarepi is or was in
that team of putting together what was deemed to be the national colours. He worked very closely with a small parliamentary committee under the auspices of the First Lady and the Minister of Small to Medium Enterprises, Sithembiso Nyoni."

Mudenda said MDC-T MP Thokozani Khupe (PR) had also suggested that the material for the national dress should be availed to MPs at Parliament as a buying point for easy access.

"I think the House is saying Togarepi must make sure that the arrangement is made, then we can announce at an appropriate time where exactly we can purchase the material," Mudenda said.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes up today

2 hrs ago | 1151 Views

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 1017 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

4 hrs ago | 965 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 893 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Wife torches house to fix hubby

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Covid-19 a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

9 buses impounded

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

18 hrs ago | 588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days