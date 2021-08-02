Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

News / National

by Staff reporter

POWER utility Zesa Holdings has warned its customers across the country to brace for possible power cuts after the Hwange Power Station developed a technical fault on Tuesday.The fault has resulted in the loss of 368 megawatts (MW).In a statement, Zesa urged people to use power sparingly in light of the reduced supply caused by the Hwange fault."Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply on the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station," the statement read in part."The technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 368MW today (yesterday) and customers will be updated as the situation improves."Zesa said restoration of normal service was underway, adding that "customers are advised to use the available power sparingly".