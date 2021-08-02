Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
INTERNATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED Congolese rumba artist Kofi Olomidé's collaboration with local urban groover Rockford "Roki" Josphat on a project titled Patati Patata, which was released yesterday, has divided public opinion after the song turned out to be an endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership.

Patati Patata, which is accompanied by a video featuring raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda, was received with applause by Zanu-PF supporters, while others called it a propaganda song for the ruling party.

Roki, whose career is on the mend following the release of his trending song, Uchandifunga last month that has broken a views record on YouTube, became the butt of public attack after incorporating pro-Mnangagwa chants in the song.

The song, produced by Oskid, also features Tanzanian singer Rayvanny. The song has divided opinion among music followers.

Kofi, who came to Harare three weeks ago courtesy of Affirmative Action Group vice-president and controversial prophet Passion Java, praised the empowerment lobby group. The song has been accused of being a campaign tool for Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba wrote glowingly about the song on his Twitter handle, @Jamwanda2.

Information ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana tweeted: "The globalisation of ED's brand is unstoppable. #TrustED."

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said getting praises from Kofi was not a sign of being "Number 1", but a sign of desperation for adulation by those behind the deceitful propaganda project.

"A man, who rapes a 15-year-old child then praises a dictator who is causing pain and misery to his citizens cannot be supported regardless of his talent.

"It is unconscionable for anyone with even half a brain to twerk supporting such nonsense," Chin'ono said.

"Paying money to get a shout out on a music record to a man who beats up women and was actually deported from Kenya for doing so is a sign of desperation."

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, on her Facebook page wrote: "So, your ‘plan' is to capture artists, make them sing your praises and then you (think you) will suddenly become popular?

"It will not work. The people can see from their pockets that the country is going in the wrong direction. Rumba propaganda will not change this. We need new leaders."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes up today

2 hrs ago | 1113 Views

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 994 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1930 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 517 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Wife torches house to fix hubby

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Covid-19 a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

13 hrs ago | 3540 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

13 hrs ago | 490 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

13 hrs ago | 1252 Views

9 buses impounded

13 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

13 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 592 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

18 hrs ago | 587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days