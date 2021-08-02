Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

by Staff Reporter
Staff using donated laptops
ZANU PF Mazowe district has gone digital after the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara donated eight laptops to easie the current cell registration exercise by the revolutionary party.

DCC secretary for information Kushinga Dutiro confirmed the development.

"I can confirm that chairman Musarara has donated eight laptops for party use starting with cell data capturing the computers are doing good work in Mazowe and the registration is almost through," Dutiro said.

Dutiro further highlighted that since  their district has gone digital they will be in a position to know the exact number of electorate by 2023 as their party targets the five million votes.

"With these computers Mazowe will be in a position to know the exact number of voters in the coming 2023 harmonised elections," he said.

Meanwhile, the district has since employed a number of people to work on party registration and the move has been welcomed by majority supporters as that will be a motivational tool since there is remuneration to that effect.

