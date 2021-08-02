Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
COUNCILLORS belonging to the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T are going hammer and tongs against their MDC Alliance rivals following the election of Kwekwe ward 5 Councillor Melody Chingarande as deputy Mayor Tuesday.

Chingarande was elected by seven MDC Alliance Councillors and a Zanu-PF councillor to replace  former deputy Mayor, the late Shadreck Tobaiwa who died two weeks ago.

Eight councillors voted for Chingarande While five councillors aligned to Mwonzora who are Joshua Tinago, Silas Mukaro, Eric Rukavhairo, Mercy Ranga and Future Titora walked out in protest.

MDC Alliance councillor Pikurai  Msipa moved the motion to elect a deputy mayor to replace Tobaiwa.

Tinago said MDC-T councillors were not going to take the matter lying down.

"The town clerk is the one who calls for an election after a vacancy arises," Tinago said, adding Msipa has no power to call for the election.

Tinago, who was marked for the deputy mayoral post, said his MDC-Alliance rivals at Kwekwe conducted a mock election.

"As far as we are concerned no election took place. The MDC Alliance councillors were doing a mock election as they were practicing for the real elections which are coming, that's why we gave them space," Tinago said.

"Opposition party's cry day and night for free fair and transparent elections. As councillors,  we were to discuss  time and sit for special meeting only for the election  only. The district administrator  was to be invited to preside over  the process and not interested persons," he said.

MDC-T Councillor Rukavhairo said the issue of elections was not on the agenda.

"The issue of elections was not on the agenda and as far as we are concerned no elections took place. As far as we are concerned we don't have a deputy mayor the elections of a deputy mayor are coming not what happened on Tuesday. We must do things procedurally," Rukavhairo said.

But while their rivals are fuming, the MDC Alliance has been celebrating the move as a victory for their party.

"The election of Cllr Melody Chingarande highlights Adv Chamisa's commitment and respect for women in leadership. Kwekwe becomes the only City to have both the Mayor and Deputy being female, a historic feat in Zimbabwe," the party's Midlands deputy provincial spokesperson Seachmore Muringani said in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday.

He added: "The MDC Alliance victory is clear signal that Kwekwe City comprising of Kwekwe Central and Mbizo Constituency is firmly behind the leadership of Adv Chamisa. Meanwhile, the five councillors who now belong to the Mwonzora outfit, walked out of the elections after failing to agree on a single candidate to field against Cllr Chingarandi. Unprintable words were exchanged between Cllr Tinago and Cllr Eric Rukavhairo who both belong to Mwonzora and both wanted to contest for the Deputy Mayor post," Muringani said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes up today

2 hrs ago | 1158 Views

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 1023 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

4 hrs ago | 968 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 897 Views

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 707 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Wife torches house to fix hubby

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Covid-19 a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

14 hrs ago | 364 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

9 buses impounded

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

19 hrs ago | 588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days