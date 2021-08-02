Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel price goes up today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority announces a fuel price increase.

The maximum pump price of petrol goes up today from US$1.33 to US$1.37 and diesel from US$1.30 to US$1.33.

Before this review, Zera said it was closely watching international market trends.




Source - online

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZANU-PF MP, leaders defy lockdown measures

3 hrs ago | 1025 Views

CIOs persecute Sikhala, Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Chiwenga hides potentially damming audit report on Health Ministry corruption

3 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Mwonzora's councillors vow to contest Kwekwe Deputy mayor elections

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Award winning poet drags Kazembe Kasembe, Matanga to court over police brutality

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year-end

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Transport ministry employees go for four months without pay

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZANU-PF goes digital in cell registration

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance gets tough on Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Roki, Kofi duet endorse Mnangagwa, divides public opinion

4 hrs ago | 968 Views

AG unearths gross COVID-19 funds abuse

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs keep cards close to chests

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Brace for nationwide power cuts, warns Zesa

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zanu-PF coerces MPs to wear Mrs Mnangagwa's 'national dress' colours

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Tutani was a rare breed, says Masunda

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Poland visa agent' fraudster nabbed

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Unvaccinated teachers not prepared for schools reopening'

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Jailed ex-Zanu-PF legislator Kereke freed

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

AU member States to get more COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pregnant nurses succumb to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

Govt pledges to address border posts housing crisis

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Police raise alarm over murder case

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

2018 army shooting victim fights for justice

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Wife torches house to fix hubby

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

MSU conducts COVID-19 research

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Minister takes flak for GMB payment delays

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gweru completes Kudzanayi terminus upgrade

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Police hunt serial real estate fraudster

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Queen Lozikeyi: The force behind Ndebele uprisings

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Blitz on NGOs long overdue'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Roki's collabo with Koffi, Rayvany drops to overwhelming response

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ministries ignore AG recommendations

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Covid-19 a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

WHO ranks Zimbabwe high in vaccine procurement

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

New Zinara technology to ease congestion at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road upgrade 50% uncomplete

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Suspicions hover over origins of Covid-19 search in US

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Some useful websites for students and educational resources

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ambassador Dumbutshena Thandiwe dies

13 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zimbabwe to be hit by serious load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Zimbabwe govt to provide free internet to schools

14 hrs ago | 364 Views

Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kenya destroys Zimbabwean sugar worth more than US$12 million

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

9 buses impounded

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Kereke set for release from prison

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

President Mnangagwa did not reward POLAD but empowered the spirit of development

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Covid-19 and International Relations: Forces of Change, Continuities and Discontinuities

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Inefficient auction system dragging economic recovery

19 hrs ago | 590 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days