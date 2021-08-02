News / National
Fuel price goes up today
2 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority announces a fuel price increase.
The maximum pump price of petrol goes up today from US$1.33 to US$1.37 and diesel from US$1.30 to US$1.33.
Before this review, Zera said it was closely watching international market trends.
