Eddie Cross pens Mnangagwa's biography

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former MDC-T policy advisor Mr Eddie Cross authored, 'A Life of Sacrifice', the biography of President Emmerson Mnangagwa which was officially unveiled today at the State House in Harare.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting announced via micro-blogging website Twitter this morning: "His Excellency President @edmnangagwa launches a book on his life, titled "A Life of Sacrifice : Biography Emmerson Mnangagwa", at State House this morning. The book was authored by Eddie Cross."

In December 2018, Daily News reported that President Mnangagwa had blocked Finance minister Mthuli Ncube from appointing the economist, Mr Cross, as his special advisor. It seems the President could trust the economist in writing his [Mnangagwa] "life of sacrifice" than giving advice on the country's economy.

Source - Byo24News

