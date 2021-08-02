Mberengwa chiefs dies of Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Maziofa, Mr Joshua Koda of Mberengwa has died.He was 79.His son, Mr Tamuka Hove said the long serving traditional leader succumbed to Covid 19 complications while on his way to the hospital yesterday around 4pm."He tested positive to Covid 19 some few weeks back and nurses at Mnene District Hospital administered some medication but allowed him to recuperate while home.His health, however, deteriorated yesterday afternoon and we rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission,' he said.Mr Hove said Chief Maziofa was the fountain of knowledge in the entire Mberengwa district where other traditional leaders would come to tap knowledge from.He said he will be dearly missed by the family."We are devastated. We will miss him, not only as the family but the whole district," he said.Chief Maziofa is survived by wife Ruvamirai, ii children and 22 grand children.