Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has inked a US$150 million facility with the Africa Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) to ameliorate significant pressures being exerted on its under-fire foreign currency auction system as demand outstrips available funding, according to central bank chief John Mangudya.

RBZ data released in the bank's August Monetary Policy Statement showed the forex auction system, said by industries to be saddled with backlogs of up to nine weeks, had injected US$1,72 billion into companies by the end of last month.

The injection has been credited with boosting exporters' capacity to import raw materials and serve the domestic market.

Mangudya said 56 auctions had been conducted by July 27, small-to-medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) receiving about 14% of the allocations.

In his first bold admission that all was not well on the forex auction system, the central bank boss said he had to approach the Afrieximbank, one of debt-strapped Zimbabwe's last remaining creditors, to arrange Letters of Credit (LCs) after demand for forex rose steeply in the first half of the year,

overwhelming a market that had recently been touted as the last hope for those seeking cheaper foreign currency.

Mangudya said along with inking the LCs deal, the central bank held crucial talks with the regional lender to restructure Zimbabwe's growing debt to give it headroom to ask for more loans.

The southern African country has struggled to pay off debts, with its crisis being compounded by the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, which affected plans to start servicing billions of dollars of debt to an array of international creditors.

The RBZ governor said these measures were part of a broad strategy being pursued by authorities with offshore partners to unlock fresh credit and pay crucial requirements.

"The bank continues to engage its offshore partners to unlock critical external funding to support the economy," Mangudya said.

"The bank has also put in place a US$150 million Letter of Credit (LC) facility with Afreximbank, which will see participating banks issue letters of credit to their qualifying clients to import essential raw materials and other inputs to support the current growth trajectory. The LCs will go a long way in easing pressure on the foreign exchange auction system as some of the critical imports will be financed under this arrangement."

In an analysis of the second quarter economic trends released three weeks ago, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries said companies were experiencing delays of between six and nine weeks on the settlement of winning bids on the auction market.

It said this was a sign that there were supply and demand distortions, as well as a faltering price discovery function of the auction system.

"This has greatly affected cash flows and made planning on importation of raw materials difficult and the impact of this is likely to show up in second quarter performances," the CZI said. "This has seen some companies experiencing a decline in production compared to the previous quarter. Of the surveyed businesses, a significant percentage of 33% pointed that they realised above 10% growth in production in Q1 2021. This can be attributed to increased sales and consumer demand in the market. Moreover, Q1 (first quarter) 2020 operating environment was characterised by severe power cuts and shortages of fuel."

But in his statement yesterday, the RBZ boss said the auction system had saved companies.

"The foreign exchange auction system, which attained its first anniversary on 23 June 2021, has contributed immensely in bringing transparency in the trading of foreign currency as well as the stability in the exchange rate which has culminated in price stability," Mangudya said. "After 56 main and 50 SMEs auctions, a total of US$1,72 billion had been allotted as at 27 July 2021, representing 98% of total bids submitted to the auction. Reflecting the importance of the SMEs sector, the share of allotments of the SME auction to total allotments grew from 3,5% in the third quarter of 2020 to about 14% in the second quarter of 2021."

He added: "Notwithstanding the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to mobilise foreign finance required in the economy, the bank successfully restructured its obligations with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) during the first half of 2021 into a longer-term facility, a move that has reduced the repayment burden and unlocked capacity to avail more resources for balance of payments support to the economy."

Source - the independent

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

6 secs ago | 0 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

41 secs ago | 1 Views

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

1 hr ago | 972 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

My advice to the ZRP and MPSE: Have the Decency to leave Mhlanga alone!

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Drama as Kwekwe Zanu-PF councillor in full council meeting

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

RBZ dumps Gono's failed jatropha project

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ernest 'Maphepha' Sibanda 'very much' alive

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Govt starts Bulawayo-Nkayi road rehab

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Dirty water fury in Bulawayo's Emganwini

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

4 armed robbers from SA injured in police shootout

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe to get 5m doses from AU facility

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's book sells 50k copies on launch

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare the most corrupt province in Zimbabwe, says ZACC

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Budget-friendly ways to outsource top talent

11 hrs ago | 185 Views

Online services that are in-demand in the UK

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mberengwa chiefs dies of Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Mwonzora's MDC ready to join Polad

14 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Messi is leaving Barcelona

15 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Eddie Cross pens Mnangagwa's biography

21 hrs ago | 3627 Views

Demonstrators at the Zim embassy in the UK are paid mercenaries paid to soil Zimbabwe's image

23 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Locals breath fire over exported timber

24 hrs ago | 2065 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days