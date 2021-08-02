Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC)-owned Pelandaba Clinic yesterday received US$12 000 worth of medical equipment from the Korean International Co-operation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Association of Zimbabwe (KAAZ).

The equipment, which comprises 16 absorbable sutures, 16 blood pressure digital monitors, four urinalysis strips IOP, 12 cord clamps, four Doppler foetal heart monitors, eight mattresses that are hospital grade and six delivery beds, will be given to the maternity ward at the health facility.

South Korean ambassador to Zimbabwe Bong-kaeDo told delegates at the handover ceremony that KAAZ members have been active during the COVID-19 pandemic as they recently donated to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Mushowani village in Mashonaland Central province.

"The Korean government through the KOICA has carried out the global training programme that aims to build the capacity of partner countries by sharing Korea's development experience and technical skills with policymakers, public officials and experts from various fields," he said.

The Korean ambassador also said KOICA had invited approximately 300 Zimbabwean public officials and experts to attend degree-training programmes in Korea.

He said this year, nine Zimbabweans would be going to Korea under the scholarship programme to study in different fields such as information communication technology, energy, gender, economic development, agriculture and public finance management.

"Zimbabwe has huge potential and even more endowment than Korea has, bountiful natural resources, talented human resources who can speak fluent English, year-round comfortable climate to live in, fertile land for agriculture and wildlife."

He also applauded the government-run COVID-19 vaccination programme for managing to get more than two million people inoculated.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube said the donations came at a time when the country was celebrating the World Breastfeeding Week under the theme Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.

"As we celebrate the World Breastfeeding Week, we must also take into consideration the importance of reducing maternal mortality," Ncube said, adding that the partnership with Korea will complement government efforts in improving maternal health care.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

1 hr ago | 954 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

My advice to the ZRP and MPSE: Have the Decency to leave Mhlanga alone!

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Drama as Kwekwe Zanu-PF councillor in full council meeting

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

RBZ dumps Gono's failed jatropha project

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ernest 'Maphepha' Sibanda 'very much' alive

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Govt starts Bulawayo-Nkayi road rehab

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Dirty water fury in Bulawayo's Emganwini

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

4 armed robbers from SA injured in police shootout

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe to get 5m doses from AU facility

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's book sells 50k copies on launch

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Harare the most corrupt province in Zimbabwe, says ZACC

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Budget-friendly ways to outsource top talent

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Online services that are in-demand in the UK

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mberengwa chiefs dies of Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Mwonzora's MDC ready to join Polad

14 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Messi is leaving Barcelona

14 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Eddie Cross pens Mnangagwa's biography

21 hrs ago | 3626 Views

Demonstrators at the Zim embassy in the UK are paid mercenaries paid to soil Zimbabwe's image

23 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Locals breath fire over exported timber

24 hrs ago | 2065 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days