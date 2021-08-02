Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has condemned 51 city buildings, saying they posed a danger to inhabitants and passers-by.

This was revealed in the latest BCC report of the engineering services committee.

In May, the local authority revealed that 14 buildings in the city centre had been condemned as unfit, with owners given a timeline to rectify the anomalies, but without success.

The number of condemned buildings has since shot up to 51, according to inspections conducted by the engineering services committee in terms of building by-laws.

"In a recent exercise conducted by the department, about 51 buildings in the city centre that were in a poor state and considered abandoned, dilapidated or derelict had been identified," the engineering services committee report read.

"As per statutory obligations, notices had been issued to these properties in terms of sections 48 (Dangerous Buildings) and section 49 (Dilapidated and Unsightly Buildings and Defective Sewerage Systems of the Model Buildings By-Laws, 1977), section 214 of the Bulawayo (Buildings, Roads and Streets) By-Laws 1971 and despite the efforts, very little progress had been achieved so far in terms of compliance."

Council is empowered by the law to demolish dilapidated buildings.

In 2017, three people escaped death by a whisker when a building housing a Simbisa Brands restaurant, Nandos, along Jason Moyo Street, collapsed.

"Council had latitude in terms of statutory provisions to carry out such operations to remove the offending danger/nuisance to the public at the cost of the landlord.

"This avenue had not been effectively pursued in the city in view of the lack of specific resources that were required to undertake this costly work, that is, clearing the sites and effecting demolitions and making good the site," the council report added.

In 2020, council said some government buildings such as Mhlahlandlela Government Complex, Zimpost, the Registrar-General's Office and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority were prone to fire.

The country's second city is witnessing an unprecedented increase in the number of abandoned, neglected and derelict buildings in a clear sign of urban decay.


Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

21 secs ago | 0 Views

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

1 hr ago | 970 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

My advice to the ZRP and MPSE: Have the Decency to leave Mhlanga alone!

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Drama as Kwekwe Zanu-PF councillor in full council meeting

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

RBZ dumps Gono's failed jatropha project

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ernest 'Maphepha' Sibanda 'very much' alive

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Govt starts Bulawayo-Nkayi road rehab

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Dirty water fury in Bulawayo's Emganwini

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

4 armed robbers from SA injured in police shootout

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe to get 5m doses from AU facility

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's book sells 50k copies on launch

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare the most corrupt province in Zimbabwe, says ZACC

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Budget-friendly ways to outsource top talent

11 hrs ago | 185 Views

Online services that are in-demand in the UK

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mberengwa chiefs dies of Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Mwonzora's MDC ready to join Polad

14 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Messi is leaving Barcelona

15 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Eddie Cross pens Mnangagwa's biography

21 hrs ago | 3627 Views

Demonstrators at the Zim embassy in the UK are paid mercenaries paid to soil Zimbabwe's image

23 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Locals breath fire over exported timber

24 hrs ago | 2065 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days