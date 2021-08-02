Latest News Editor's Choice


Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO Harare scammers appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court facing fraud charges after they stole $573 525 from an unsuspecting ZB Bank accountholder.

Graduate Kanengoni (21) of 5450 Glen Norah B and Mutumbami McVenon (26) of 45B Masotsha Ndlovu Road, Harare, yesterday appeared before magistrate Shane Kubonera charged with fraud.

The duo were granted free bail because they had not been in police custody and were remanded to September 2 for routine remand.

The State alleges that on July 16 this year, the complainant received a call from phone number +2638644290984 alleging it was from ZB Bank and that they were upgrading the complainant's account.

One of the accused persons indicated to the complainant that he had sent an OTP code to him which he requested and complainant divulged the password to the accused person.

Soon after divulging the password, the accused persons transferring money from the complainant's bank account using a mobile money transfer platform into various bank accounts.

The bank accounts in question belong to the two accused persons and other people.

It is alleged the total value stolen was $573 525,31 and nothing was recovered.

Source - newsday

