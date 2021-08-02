Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TRAFFIC police officer was arrested and charged with criminal abuse of office after he solicited for US$25 from a complainant at an accident scene.The suspect, Musasiyashe Shadaya (27) appeared before magistrate Shane Kubonera yesterday.Shadaya was remanded out of custody to September 2 on $5 000 bail.The complainant, Abel Makoni, is the first party in an accident that occurred on January 9 this year. The second party is Maxwell Kapungamame.The State alleges that on January 9, Shadaya was attending an accident scene which involved the complainant and Kapungamame.During scene attendance, Shadaya allegedly used his position to extort US$25 from Makoni so that he could go with his vehicle home instead of taking it to Vehicle Inspectorate Department for inspection.On July 22, Makoni made a follow up on the accident and he was informed by Shadaya that both parties had to pay fines for them to file claims with insurance companies.When Makoni realised that he was liable for Kubonera's vehicle repairs, he argued with Shadaya saying he paid him so that he avoids repairing the second party's vehicle.He reported Shadaya to one Assistant Inspector Pangeti, the memberin-charge of Mabvuku traffic.The State alleges the Shadaya as a public officer, acted unlawfully and was not supposed to solicit for a bribe.