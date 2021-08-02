Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SENIOR United States government official says Washington remains determined to assist Zimbabweans in their quest to end human rights violations.

Hence, the US will maintain its humanitarian assistance to the southern African country.

In a virtual Press briefing, spokesman for the US Department of State Ned Price said the US was against "undemocratic tendencies" by the Zimbabwean government. He said the US would maintain its support on the fight against injustices.

He was responding to questions on the US and Zimbabwe relations and the continuous clashes between the two countries.

"We share the Zimbabwean people's aspirations for a country that offers democracy, justice, human rights, and prosperity for all, supporting human rights, supporting these values in Africa and around the world. It is absolutely a priority for us and we will continue to work on ways to support those aspirations of the Zimbabwean people," he said.

Relations between Zimbabwe and the US have been frosty with Washington accusing Harare of human rights abuse against its citizens and failure to politically and economically reform.

The US imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in 2001 and has been renewed to include individuals who would have fallen foul of the measures such as those involved in the 2018 and 2019 shootings.

He added that the US had poured over US$3,5 billion to Zimbabwe for humanitarian purposes over the years.

"Well, we have made it very clear that we are a steadfast friend of the people of Zimbabwe. Over the years, we provided more than $3,5 billion in assistance," Price said.

He said the US was concerned about the situation in northern Ethiopia and called on parties to the conflict to end hostilities and dialogue.

On US vaccine hesitancy in Africa, Price said: "To be very clear, these are the same brand names, the same vaccines that go into the arms of and that have gone into the arms of the American people."

"We seek to ensure safe and effective vaccines are delivered in a way that is efficient, that is equitable, and that follows the latest science and public health data.

"The vaccine doses the US government is donating internationally — we know they are safe. They are effective. They have received emergency use authorisations from both the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the WHO (World Health Organisation) on the international level, and they are the same vaccines that we are making available to the American people. That is the 80 million that has since turned into 110 million."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

13 secs ago | 0 Views

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

1 hr ago | 970 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

My advice to the ZRP and MPSE: Have the Decency to leave Mhlanga alone!

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Drama as Kwekwe Zanu-PF councillor in full council meeting

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

RBZ dumps Gono's failed jatropha project

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ernest 'Maphepha' Sibanda 'very much' alive

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Govt starts Bulawayo-Nkayi road rehab

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Dirty water fury in Bulawayo's Emganwini

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

4 armed robbers from SA injured in police shootout

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe to get 5m doses from AU facility

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's book sells 50k copies on launch

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare the most corrupt province in Zimbabwe, says ZACC

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Budget-friendly ways to outsource top talent

11 hrs ago | 185 Views

Online services that are in-demand in the UK

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mberengwa chiefs dies of Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Mwonzora's MDC ready to join Polad

14 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Messi is leaving Barcelona

15 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Eddie Cross pens Mnangagwa's biography

21 hrs ago | 3627 Views

Demonstrators at the Zim embassy in the UK are paid mercenaries paid to soil Zimbabwe's image

23 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Locals breath fire over exported timber

24 hrs ago | 2065 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days