Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

by King Makombe/Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Popular religious leader, Madzibaba Andby Makururu of Johanne the Fifth of Africa has donated an assortment of   groceries and clothing  to the Ngangu  Cyclone Idai flood victims in Chimanimani.


Speaking to Bulawayo24, Madzibaba Andby said through his Ruvheneko Rwenyeredzi Trust ,hundreds of families in Ngangu Township who are still reeling from  the effects of the ravaging Cyclone Idai 2 years ago.

"The donation was moved by the devastating effects of the Cyclone Idai which left many dead   and homeless. This has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and we felt as Ruvheneko Rwenyeredzi Trust to compliment government in giving a helping hand to these affected families," said Madzibaba Andby Makururu.

"So over 175 families received the groceries and clothes but we also extended the help to some of our congregants," added the Mutare-based religious leader.

The groceries included cooking oil, sugar and soap  and according the donation will now be on monthly basis.

He also revealed that the trust is planning on building three-roomed houses to some of the Cyclone Idai victims in Ngangu.

"Our wish is to build three-roomed houses for some of the affected families  if resources permit," he revealed.

Its been 2 years now since   tropical Cyclone Idai adjudged one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa hit Chimanimani and Chipinge leaving a trail of destruction which was mostly felt by the Ngangu Township. 

The victims are still leaving in tents to date.

Source - Byo24news

