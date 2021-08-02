BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former liberation heroine and nationalist Jane Lungile Ngwenya has died at the age of 86. According to sources, Ngwenya passed on at Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday evening where she was receiving treatment.Confirming her death ZAPU Acting President Isaac Mabuka told online publication CITE that, "She was one of the pioneers of the liberation struggle and she used her platform on Radio Zambia to encourage people to join the liberation struggle. A lot of people used to listen to the station in the evenings. There is no one who can talk about the history of ZAPU and ZPRA without mentioning her contribution."Earlier this year President Emmerson Mnangagwa paid a courtesy visit to Jane Ngwenya at her former Coronation Cottages home in Bulawayo where they discussed a range of issues."She is a veteran of the liberation struggle; I am one of her products. When we were youths, she was our boss," said President Mnangagwa in an interview with journalists after a brief closed-door chat with Ngwenya. "Many years ago, none of you were there, she looked after us. So, it's now our turn to look after her."Ngwenya was born in Buhera district in Manicaland on June 15, 1935.Watch President Mnangagwa speaking below: