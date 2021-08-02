AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

This child has a name, a family, a community, and a government. Her death has created outrage. We are all angry because its NOT a SINGLE child, its thousands of them in the country & millions in Africa who are raped, sexually abused and some die without anyone talking about them. pic.twitter.com/tMEmZtpOq3 — Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda (@vanyaradzayi) August 4, 2021

The African Union (AU) ambassador for ending child marriages Nyaradzai Gumbonzvanda challenged authorities to bring man and church leaders who impregnated a 14-year-old girl who died while giving birth in Bocha, Marange last week.She said, "This child has a name, a family, a community, and a government. Her death has created outrage. We are all angry because its NOT a SINGLE child, its thousands of them in the country & millions in Africa who are raped, sexually abused and some die without anyone talking about them.".She added that the girl was raped by a known person the one who made her pregnant yet he remained unnamed protected by his religion and patriarchy.The Bocha pregnant girl was allegedly denied hospital assistance by members of the apostolic sect and kept at their shrine resulting in her death.Gumbonzvanda on Friday thanked the Zimbabwe Republic Police for carrying out an investigation on matter.