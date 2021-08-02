Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

We've elaborately laid out our case in our High Court application vs 8 respondents.We are expecting each respondent to respond to our allegations & evidence.The criminal & violent invasion is aimed at evading the culpability for criminal abuse of office, corruption & persecution. https://t.co/wdVAKJ5UXH — Siphosami Malunga (@SiphoMalunga) August 6, 2021

Dumisani Madzivanyati the alleged ZANU PF functionary and runner of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation boss Gatsha Mazithulela has reportedly shut down operations at a farm owned by the Executive Director at Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa Siphosami Malunga.Malunga is the son of the late liberation hero Sydney Malunga.Writing on Facebook, Malunga said, "The case is in the High Court. We have elaborated our side and are waiting for the responses from every respondent we cited, yet the farm grabbers have now invaded the farm. Dumisani Madzivanyati came with a certain Davison Gumbo a few days ago. Last night Gumbo came with a gang and told our farm manager to leave."Said Zeph Dhlamini is now barred from coming to the farm. Ordered workers to shut down all borehole & irrigation pumps & "dismissed" the entire workforce & "locked" us out. We reported to ZRP. They are afraid of the High Court. This was always a land grab and Gatsha Mazithulela and CIO and Richard Moyo are all over it. We will defend ourselves, our rights & our workers. They will have to kill us."Commenting on the incident veteran journalist Dumisani Muleya said, "Outrageous stuff. That's the tragedy of Zimbabwe: a lawless country run by lawless criminals and outlaws, a mindless mob, with impunity. That's why the country has failed."In June this year, Malunga posted on Facebook that, "Today we received a call from Mr Dodzi at the Lands Office in Bulawayo to tell us that the Zim Govt has acquired our privately owned farm & tomorrow they are coming to peg it & give it to people they have allocated it to. This isn't about land reform & we will fight it in every way."The farm is wholly privately owned by 3 black individuals and we only got to see the Gazette and acquisition notice issued on 18 December for the first time today after the Lands Officer gave us the number and told us to go to government printers."