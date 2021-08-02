Diasporians partner government in renovating Clinic

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

In a case of ploughing back to the community, Diasporians based in South Africa and other countries have partneerd the government in mobilising resources in renovating a clinic in Bulilima West, Hingwe village, Plumtree.

Speaking to this publication, Mr Obvious Khupe, the Chairman of the noble initiative said they have so far mobilised almost ZAR 200000 with all the paper work and approval of the project having been finalized."We now have the approval of the relevant ministry and we are currently finalizing issues of transporting the building materials to Hingwe', said Mr Khupe.Hingwe Clinic services more than 10000 people and the structure that was built by government is now delibidated and on the virtue of total collapse. This has irked the Diasporians to come up with the initiative that will go beyond renovating the clinic.'We also intend to build a primary school and we have since secured the land while the community based here in SA, UK, Zambia and other countries are mobilising the resources', added Khupe.Mr Fidzani Ndlovu, councilor for ward 10 said over the years, people based outside the country has initiated developmental projects within the community.'We are real grateful to our children who are always coming up with such projects that have helped the elderly and making sure the community is developed.'Instead of waiting for the government to spear head development, our children have decided to also help and that is why we see these projects that have spread acroos the entire Plumtree district', said Clr Ndlovu.A number of clinics and schools have so far been built by community based projects in Plumtree with the help of Diasporians and this has eased the pressure on government.