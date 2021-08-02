Massive corruption by Zimra officers

News / National

by Shelton Muchena in Plumtree

There is a massive corruption by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officers currently stationed at Maitengwe Border Post in Plumtree with sources claiming that the officers are milking the travellers of huge sums of hard currency.

Sources who spoke to this publication said the officers are mainly targeting cross border transporters popularly known as o Malayitsha.One transporter who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said the Zimra officials are pocketing as high as ZAR4000 per car."These guys deliberately charge high duties and upon payment of the said money, sometimes less than half the money is receipted', said the transporter.Another Malayitsha added that the officials were taking advantage of their illiteracy as most of them don't understand the duty and customs act.'All along we used to pass through this border without any hindrance, but since this team led by a guy called Billy, we have suffered. We even spend days trying to source money to pay duty and they are taking advantage of our illiteracy in terms of duty calculations", added another Malayitsha who only identified himself as Moyo.Moyo added that even the service of the officers was deplorable as they travellers usually wait for hours before being served. Maitengwe Border Post is communal border which was opened in early 2000 and mainly serve Plumtree and Tsholotsho. Two decades later the border is still isolated with a very bad road network, lack of electricity and communication.Efforts to get a comment from the Zimra Plumtree Station Manager were fruitless.