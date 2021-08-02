Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Army must delink itself from ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has called upon the Zimbabwe Service Chiefs to delink themselves from the ruling party ZANU PF and protect the gains of the liberation struggle.

Moyo was commenting on a photographic footage of the service chiefs attending the launch of the Eddie Cross penned biography of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Said Moyo, "SERVICE CHIEFS: witnessing Eddie Cross, an ex-Rhodesian who busted sanctions for Ian Smith's UDI & cofounded the MDC, revelling over the launch of his intimate biography of Mnangagwa. So why does the military bash the MDC for Mnangagwa and treat it as the enemy of Zimbabwe?

"SERVICE CHIEFS fought for majority rule under one person one vote; in line with s67 of Zim's Constitution that gives citizens the right to vote MDC, if they so choose; yet they bash the MDC for Mnangagwa, who's just had his biography authored by an ex-Rhodie & MDC cofounder!"

Moyo urged the military to take advantage of the month of August to implement the delinking process.

"THIS BEING THE MONTH of commemorating heroes of the liberation struggle, the time has come for the Military, to delink itself from #ZanuPF and protect the MOST IMPORTANT gain of the liberation struggle: MAJORITY RULE, based on one person one vote in a MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY!" He added.


On On the 28th of December 2005, the then president of the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC),  Morgan Tsvangirai wrote a letter to the late President Robert Mugabe telling him that, "As the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), you are no doubt acutely aware of the Constitutional provisions and the relevant Acts of Parliament governing the conduct and operations of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). There are neither constitutional nor legal provisions in either the Constitution or the Defence Act and the Police Act which empower you to transform these national institutions into combative political units of your political party ZANU PF."

The service chiefs have often been accused of interfering in civilian matters and taking sides with the ruling party especially during election times.

In 2017, the Generals stepped in to effect a military coup after accusing a faction of ZANU PF called G40 of purging ruling party members with liberation credentials.

Leading academic Professor Sabelo Gatsheni Ndlovu wrote on online publication Accord that, "In Zimbabwe, a strong alliance between ZANU-PF nationalist leadership and the military forces has stood at the road to democracy and post-nationalist dispensation. It has guarded the nationalist shrine up to today and has defined politics in terms of a straight-jacket that only fits those with nationalist and military background."



Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora recalls 4 of Chamisa's Chipinge Urban councillors

4 hrs ago | 936 Views

How big has Victor Wanyama's impact on Montreal been?

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa awards his wife with 'Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver'

6 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Massive corruption by Zimra officers

6 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Diasporians partner government in renovating Clinic

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

7 hrs ago | 2830 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

8 hrs ago | 876 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

8 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

8 hrs ago | 980 Views

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

8 hrs ago | 849 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

8 hrs ago | 1215 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

9 hrs ago | 967 Views

BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

9 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Ramaphosa appoints scandal-ridden Godongwana as finance minister

10 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Boycotting Zimbabwean elections is the best political tool

10 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

10 hrs ago | 430 Views

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

11 hrs ago | 484 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 3420 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 704 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

12 hrs ago | 830 Views

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

12 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

12 hrs ago | 835 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

12 hrs ago | 699 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

12 hrs ago | 686 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

12 hrs ago | 128 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

12 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

12 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

My advice to the ZRP and MPSE: Have the Decency to leave Mhlanga alone!

12 hrs ago | 168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days