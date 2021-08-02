Latest News Editor's Choice


Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Major General David Sigauke to assume the position of Commander Zimbabwe National Army.

He shall be addressed as Lieutenant General.

Sigauke takes over from the late Lt General Edzai Chimonyo who died in early July.

Defense and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri told attendees who were gathered at the ceremony that Sigauke was promoted because of his unwavering loyalty to Zimbabwe.

In his acceptance speech, Sigauke thanked the President and the Commander Defense Forces for honouring his effort through the promotion.
"The promotion is a show of trust and confidence. I intend to continue doing that which gave the commanders the faith to trust me with the role.

As I assume the command of the ZNA, I will ensure that I follow the vision spelt out by the Commander Defense Forces," General Sigauke.

Other changes made by Mnangagwa include promoting Brigadier General Emmanuel Matatu to Maj Gen and Brigadier General Sydney Bhebhe to the rank of Major General upon retirement



Source - Byo24News

