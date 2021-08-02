Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police warn against intercity travel

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police have from July 1 impounded 67 buses countrywide, while several people have been arrested on allegations of travelling without the required documents and violating the national lockdown measures.

This comes as the police urged people to comply with the regulations during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays on Monday and Tuesday. The arrests came after authorities intensified the enforcement of Covid-19 control measures, with police impounding buses that are operating illegally.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police will ensure that no intercity movements were undertaken by travellers in line with the Government's recent ban.

"Any pirate taxis, mushikashika or private vehicles found to be carrying passengers during this period will be dealt with in terms of the country's laws," he said.

"As from July 1 to date, the ZRP impounded 41 buses in Masvingo, 10 buses in Harare, seven buses in Mashonaland West, five buses in Mashonaland East and four others in Manicaland for intercity movements in clear violation of the Government's directive.  

"Transporters are strongly warned against defying the safety measures put in place by Government."  

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police will only clear commercial cargo and essential services to pass through check points and roadblocks.

They will also be conducting stop and searches, blitz and raids to account for people contravening the Government's ban on bars, beerhalls and night clubs.

"Shebeen operators will also be arrested during the holidays," said Asst Comm Nyathi. "The public is reminded that all public gatherings are banned and funerals should be guided by the figure of 30 mourners as stipulated by Government.  

"Since most companies will be closed during the holidays, the Zimbabwe Republic Police implores Zimbabweans to stay at home, mask up and practice social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19."  

Police recently impounded nine buses that were operating illegally outside the Zupco franchise and arrested 3 821 people over Covid-19 related contraventions in Harare, as complacency creeps in.

The arrests came as some rogue business operators, including illegal ones in Harare, were reversing the gains made in trying to curb Covid-19 by perpetuating complacency and disregarding preventive measures that have been put in place.

Police said some bus crews were using fake returnee passes to continue plying their cross border trips, with drivers displaying a certificate on the front window and act as if they will be on transit carrying returnees.

Source - the herald

