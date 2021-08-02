Ex-First Lady Banana buried

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE late former First Lady Mrs Janet Madade Banana was buried yesterday besides her husband, the late Reverend Canaan Banana, at the family homestead in Bembe, uMzinyathi, in Matabeleland South. It was her wish to be buried next to her husband at the family home. Rev Banana was Zimbabwe's first president from 1980 to 1987.Mrs Banana died last Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after suffering a stroke four weeks ago. She had been suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time.Much of the former First Lady's life was spent supporting her husband. The couple married in 1961. In a speech read by Ms Andile Ncube, granddaughter of Mrs Banana, her son Mr Nathan Banana said although her death pained them, his mother left them with life lessons."It is hard to say goodbye and we wish we had more time and perhaps during the time we had spent it more together. We wish that so much of her life had not been spent as a result of her illness and things could have been better for her and for us."Speaking on behalf of the Banana family, Mr Alfred Banana thanked everyone for their love and care during the times that Mrs Banana was ill up to her death.Mrs Banana's brother, Mr Alson John Mbuyazwe thanked President Mnangagwa and Government for helping the family."I would like to thank everyone, the community, the Government officials and families who came here to console and support us during this time of grief."My sister, you have left us and we are on the same path. We shall meet again one day. You were a pillar to the family and the children of Zimbabwe. Your works speak volumes as that is why people are gathered here," said Mr Mbuyazwe."I would like to thank the Government especially, the President for helping my sister when she returned to Zimbabwe and when she was not feeling well."They helped a lot. Even today when we are burying her, the Government helped. We would like to thank also the Banana family for keeping my sister." Mrs Banana's niece, Bulawayo proportional representation legislator, Mrs Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga said Mrs Banana should be remembered as the inaugural First Lady of the Zimbabwe.Brigadier General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome, who is Umzingwane constituency legislator, said: "We all know that umama (mother) wasn't feeling well when she returned to Zimbabwe some two years ago. Perhaps it was in God's plan that she comes here and finds her resting place in Zimbabwe at her homestead next to her husband."We know that when she returned, she asked for a farm, a piece of land. We know that everything has been done the papers are in Gwanda and her request will not be forgotten because Mrs Banana and her husband showed us the way during the liberation struggle."Matabeland South Provincial Development Coordinator Ms Lathiso Dlamini, who was representing Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Abedinico Ncube said Zimbabwe had lost a mother and pillar of strength."As Government we mourn the death of our First Lady with the Banana and the Mbuyazwe families. The nation has lost yet another gallant daughter who stood by her husband during the liberation struggle for independence. She was a pillar of strength and source of inspiration as well as family cohesion as a mother and as the First Lady. We shouldn't forget what who we are burying. she is the former first lady and first First Lady of this country, we recognise that," said Ms Dlamini.