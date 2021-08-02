BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I have just been informed that Robert Martin Gumbura has died at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital from Covid-19.



He was in prison for rape and was famous for having 25 wives and a church!



I met him 3 times at Chikurubi when I was jailed on trumped up charges by the regime! pic.twitter.com/H3Z4cerRjq— Hopewell Chin'ono Today (@daddyhope) August 7, 2021

This is a developing story...

Independent Robert Martin Gumbura Endtime Message church leader Robert Gumbura has died, seasoned journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has alleged.Posting on Twitter, Chin'ono said, "I have just been informed that Robert Martin Gumbura has died at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital from Covid-19. He was in prison for rape and was famous for having 25 wives and a church! I met him 3 times at Chikurubi when I was jailed on trumped up charges by the regime!"Gumbura is currently serving a sentence of 40 years sentence.