Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Independent Robert Martin Gumbura Endtime Message church leader Robert Gumbura has died, seasoned journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has alleged.

Posting on Twitter, Chin'ono said, "I have just been informed that Robert Martin Gumbura has died at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital from Covid-19. He was in prison for rape and was famous for having 25 wives and a church! I met him 3 times at Chikurubi when I was jailed on trumped up charges by the regime!"

Gumbura is currently serving a sentence of  40 years sentence.

This is a developing story...



Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

31 mins ago | 121 Views

Two die in head-on collision

33 mins ago | 210 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

37 mins ago | 124 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

49 mins ago | 79 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

1 hr ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

1 hr ago | 287 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

1 hr ago | 141 Views

BREAKING: Mozambican named amongst top 5 global terrorists

10 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Don't be a victim of Online Blackmail

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

A 'perfect' leader, incapable of erring, is the worst leader!

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

'Cop' flees, abondons rifle in failed robbery escapade

11 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

13 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Sigauke as new ZNA commander

13 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Mnangagwa accords wife national honour

13 hrs ago | 845 Views

Apostolic sect sets condition for COVID-19 vaccines

13 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Court postpones NGOs court challenge against govt

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe's Auditor General partially independent, claims World Bank

13 hrs ago | 485 Views

Man kills grandfather over witchcraft

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

13 hrs ago | 350 Views

DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa has the mass' back

13 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

13 hrs ago | 102 Views

Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwean born boxer in big career bout

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Fans bail out broke Bosso

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

Boy dies in cart accident

13 hrs ago | 322 Views

Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

13 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe to register virtual schools

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

Man impregnates 15-year-old daughter

13 hrs ago | 500 Views

Inflation pressures have dissipated, claims Mangudya

13 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Jane Ngwenya

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather was raised in King Mzilikazi court

13 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwe has no hand in UK deportations

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

Ex-First Lady Banana buried

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police warn against intercity travel

13 hrs ago | 207 Views

Qatar Airways boost for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 206 Views

BCC pampers Mayor with $25m Selbourne Park mansion

13 hrs ago | 334 Views

Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

13 hrs ago | 1633 Views

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

22 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days